Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Chandigarh, June 26

Cracking down on defaulting taxi stands in the city, the Municipal Corporation today took possession of nine stands that had failed to pay rent dues amounting to Rs 1.12 crore. Following the orders of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, a team of the engineering wing today took possession of the nine taxi stands in the city. These stands had failed to pay the dues despite repeated reminders and notices pasted on their pre-fabricated structures. They were asked to make payment till June 25.

Speaking about the action against the erring taxi stands, the MC Commissioner said pendency notices were issued to a total of 59 taxi stands by the civic body. The MC has recovered Rs 4.21 crore out of total outstanding amount of Rs. 5.34 crore.

She said the MC General House, at its meeting held on October 17, 2023, had decided to waive the interest from 24 to 10 per cent per annum and fixed six instalments for payment of dues. It was also decided that the taxi stands, which would clear their dues, would be allowed to continue on ‘as is where is’ basis, Mitra added.