Murder bid on couple at Mullanpur

Mohali, November 30
A Bharonjian woman and her son along with at least a dozen persons have been booked for murder bid on her daughter and son-in-law, who had got married recently.
Complainant Harpal Singh of Ludhina stated that he and Navneet Kaur married in court. His mother-in-law and brother-in law Akashdeep Singh invited them fraudulently at the Bharonjian light point on Monday.
The complainant alleged that members of his in-laws family hit their car with a tractor, before forcibly taking them away in a car to a secluded place and attacking them with swords.
As they raised the alarm, passersby gathered and informed the police.
A case under Sections 323, 324, 341, 342, 365, 307, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered at the Mullanpur police station on November 29.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today
Polling on 93 seats, including 16 of Ahmedabad city, will ta...
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...