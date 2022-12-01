Murder bid on couple at Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 30

A Bharonjian woman and her son along with at least a dozen persons have been booked for murder bid on her daughter and son-in-law, who had got married recently.

Complainant Harpal Singh of Ludhina stated that he and Navneet Kaur married in court. His mother-in-law and brother-in law Akashdeep Singh invited them fraudulently at the Bharonjian light point on Monday.

The complainant alleged that members of his in-laws family hit their car with a tractor, before forcibly taking them away in a car to a secluded place and attacking them with swords.

As they raised the alarm, passersby gathered and informed the police.

A case under Sections 323, 324, 341, 342, 365, 307, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered at the Mullanpur police station on November 29.