Murder bid over old enmity in Ambala, 2 held, one detained

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 4

The police have arrested two persons and detained a youth in connection with an attempt to murder case this evening.

The suspects have been identified as Gurvinder of Jarrout and Gurpreet of Lalru in Punjab, while the person detained was identified as Gurpreet of Jandli in Ambala. The latter had got injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per the information, Nardeep of Jarrout village had stopped his SUV at a shop in Jaggi Colony to buy a soft drink when four to five persons came in a car and attacked him over old enmity. As Nardeep retaliated, an armed suspect dropped his pistol. Nardeep managed to grab the weapon following which the suspects started running away. Nardeep opened fire. However, no bullet injuries were reported in the incident.

Both the vehicles got damaged in the incident and were seized by the Ambala police. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

On Nardeep’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 148, 149, 341 and 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Baldev Nagar police station.

Sandeep, SHO, Baldev Nagar police station, said, “Nardeep was an accused in an assault case registered in Lalru. The suspects attacked him to take revenge. Two persons have been arrested and one detained while efforts are on to arrest the remaining suspects.”

DSP (Headquarters) Ramesh Kumar said, “We got information that four-five men have attacked a person and a bullet has been fired. It was an aerial fire and no injuries were reported.”

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Nardeep opened fire in self-defence.”

Meanwhile, an accidental fire from the weapon of an SPO was reported in the Courts Complex in Ambala City. Taking a serious view of the incident, the Ambala SP shifted the SPO to the Police Lines and ordered departmental action. No injuries were reported in the incident.

