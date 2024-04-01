Murder convict who jumped parole nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

A murder convict, who had jumped parole in 2021, has been nabbed by the police.

The convict, identified as Bajinder, a resident of Jind district, Haryana, was held from Sahibabad village, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

A case against Bajinder and two others was registered at the Mani Majra police station in September, 2001, and all three were sentenced to life imprisonment in August 2005.

The police said Bajinder was released on parole in June 2020 while Covid19 was spreading in the countly. He was supposed to report back on November 16, 2021. However, he jumped the parole.

