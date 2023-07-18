Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

Chandigarh, July 17
A day after a 22-year-old woman, Kajal Rawat, died after reportedly falling off the balcony of a flat on the third floor at a housing society in Sector 63, the city police on Monday registered a case of murder at Sector-49 police station.
Deceased’s mother Reena has alleged her daughter had been murdered. The police are currently probing the claim. Following an autopsy of the victim’s body, police sources close to the matter said the doctors had ruled out the possibility of sexual assault or a scuffle before the incident.
The victim’s body was handed over to the kin, who earlier in the day gathered outside the residence of the Punjab Governor and staged a protest. Some police officials managed to pacify the family members.
The incident was first reported on the night of July 15. A friend of the victim, Amandeep Kaur, had rushed Kajal to a private hospital in Mohali. The victim was later referred to the PGI, where she succumbed to her injuries.
