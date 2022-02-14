Murder suspect sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 13

A court today sent Intezaar, a suspect in the murder case of a 70-year-old Bhago Majra resident, to four-day police remand. The police are yet to arrest another suspect, Monu, involved in the murder.

A 70-year-old resident of Bhago Majra was suffocated to death with a pillow by two labourers at his house yesterday.

The police said the suspects, both Uttar Pradesh natives in their thirties, also hit the victim on his head with a stove.

The deceased, Rangi Singh, a retired superintendent of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and cashier of a gurdwara, was alone at his house when the suspects, Intezaar and Monu, entered the house around 4:30 pm with the intention of committing a robbery.

Sources confirmed the duo fled the spot with some cash. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Gharuan police station today.

The police said the duo had worked at the deceased’s house six months ago and knew the owner had kept cash in the house. They had called the victim before barging in the house.

Rangi lived alone in the house as his son and daughter are settled abroad.

Investigating officer Baljinder Kaur said: “The suspect was produced in a court and sent to four-day police remand. The police are pursuing the case and another suspect will be arrested soon.”