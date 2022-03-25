Murderous assault on Lalru man, 5 booked

Mohali, March 24

The Lalru police have booked five persons for attacking a man with sharp weapons late on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Deep Mehra a resident of Lehli village, was seriously injured in the attack and has been admitted to the PGI in Chandigarh for treatment.

The suspects have been identified as Maninder Singh, Labh Singh, alias Bhola, Omkar Singh, Harkesh Singh, all resident of Lehli, and Baldev Singh, a resident of Khanpur Banur village. All of them are said to be absconding.

In his statement to the police, the victim said he was returning to his home on his bicycle form Gates India Factory where he works as a security guard at 9: 30 pm. He said when he reached the outskirts of Rana Polrot Factory near Dehar village, three unidentified persons having their faces covered came on a motorcycle and surrounded him. He said they attacked him on his face, back and neck with sharp weapons.

As a result, he fainted and fell on the ground. The suspects allegedly then picked him up and threw him in the bushes nearby. He said the attackers were taking the names of some persons who were having a grudge against him and that they had sent them to attack him.

A case under Sections 307 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Investigating officer Omkar Singh said they were trying to nab the suspects. — TNS

Suspects at large