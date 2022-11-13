Music scholar Manjusha mesmerises audience

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The three-day Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan’s 44th edition is being held at the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School.

On the second day of the sammelan, music scholar Manjusha Patil enthralled the audience. It is organised by the Indian National Theatre in association with Durga Das Foundation. Apart from Manjusha, Hindustani classical music singer Prasad Khaparde’s performance was also received well by the audience.

Manjusha Patil was the first one to perform in the sammelan and was accompanied by Paromita Mukherjee on harmonium and Vinod Lele on tabla. She sang bandish such as “Gokul Gaon” in Multani Raga, “Maana Nahi” and “Kanha Re Nand Nandan” in drut teen taal and “Ban Than Ke” in Raga Kedar in teen taal, which culminated with a round of applause from the audience. Manjusha, born in Sangali, received training under Pt Ulhas Kashalkar and is a well-known vocalist of India today.

Hindustani classical singer Prasad Khaparde, senior disciple of Ustad Rashid Khan of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, commenced with Raga Bageshree. He captivated the audience with bandish in vilambit khyal “Ae Pyari Piya Sang” set in ek taal and “Un Maani Piya So” in madhyalaya teen taal. Prasad and Vinod Mishra were on harmonium and Vinod Lele on tabla.

Indian classical singer Devaki Pandit will perform on the third and last day of the festival.