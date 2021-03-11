Shoolini University organises musical event at Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Shoolini University organised a musical night – Panchlight – a rom-com event, at Tagore Theatre, today. Directed by Ankur Saxena Bashar and produced by Shoolini University VC Atul Khosla and vice-president Avnee Khosla , Panchlight narrated tale of a village that still had no electricity and its people living in darkness.

The story of Panchlight was penned by Phanishwar Nath (Mandal) Renu.