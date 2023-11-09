Musical event marks Gurukul's annual day

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 8

Students of Classes VI to XIl of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, staged a musical show ‘Hairspray’, during the school’s annual day function, today. The musical numbers were delivered with gusto and the choreography executed with precision, turning the stage into a vibrant, dance-filled spectacle.

The colorful and lively 1960s Baltimore was brought to life with retro costumes and intricately designed backdrop. ‘Hairspray’ was a musical that promotes themes of inclusivity and equality and the students conveyed these values with sincerity.

The show’s message of breaking down barriers and embracing diversity resonated with the audience.

The efforts of all students, especially the play characters Asmi Munjal, Shine Parashar, Aarna Chauhan, Chahat Gupta, Misthy Sharma, Navya Sachdev, Nirbhay Dasgupta, and their mentors were evident throughout the performance.

