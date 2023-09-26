MUV, car collide on Balongi flyover

Mohali, September 25
A multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and a luxury car collided on the Balongi flyover, leaving their passengers injured and the vehicles badly damaged this evening.
Eyewitnesses said the MUV hit the sidewalls of the flyover after the collision. The MUV was badly damaged from the front side and one of its airbags was deployed. The car was damaged from the rear.
The passengers were rushed to the hospital. A PCR reached the spot. There was a traffic jam on one side of the flyover due to the accident. The police later restored the movement of vehicles.
