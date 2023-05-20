‘My writings aim at inculcating values among young readers’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Social worker, author, educator and philanthropist Dr Sudha Murty held an interaction with faculty and students of Panjab University.

Dr Murty is here to attend the 70th annual convocation of the university where she will be awarded honorary degree Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India and Chancellor of the university. The convocation will be held tomorrow.

The session was presided over by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig. Prof Rumina Sethi, Dean of University Instruction, hosted the conversation.

Sharing her journey with faculty and student, she narrated various instances in her life which influenced her. On her choice to become an author for children’s books, she replied in a lighter vein that she wanted to debunk the misconception that a trained scientist cannot become a writer.

“The real reason was to put into writing the experiences gained by meeting and having conversation with people from different walks of life. I feel it’s not the language per se but the story that captivates the reader,” said Dr Murty.

She said parents were role models for their children. She added that through her writings she wanted to inculcate the right kind of values among the young readers. Everyone should pursue what one wanted to do as she did in her own life, sacrificing her career for children, added Dr Murty.

She motivated students to work hard despite all adversities they might face. She also emphasised on the significance of the qualities like sincerity, compassion, introspection, honesty, patience and hard work.

Book launched

Dr Sudha Murty also launched a book, ‘Human Rights and Social Responsibility: A Reflection’, authored by Gaurav Gaur.

The book, third by the author, has 18 chapters from 24 young authors covering a variety of issues ranging from children, adolescents, women, labour, CSR and various government schemes and programmes.

Gaur, currently the chairperson of Centre for Social Work, PU, was among the top four finalists for the Young Achievers’ Award by Infosys in the year 2006.