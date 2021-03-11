Panchkula: Mystery shrouds ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra's resignation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

Senior officers say they have not received the resignation of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Kumar Nehra which he claimed to have tendered yesterday.

‘Everyone expects immediate results’ In his resignation letter, ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra said it was almost impossible now to act according to the law and rules, as everyone expected immediate results from the police without knowing their practical constraints.

Nehra, who is the main inquiry officer in the extortion racket case of Panchkula, had surprised police officials by resigning from the post. He had cited work-related stress as reason for the resignation. He forwarded his resignation to the office of the DCP, Panchkula, Surinder Pal Singh.

Nehra, in his resignation letter, had stated that he was recruited as inspector on October 3, 2008, and became deputy superintendent on August 5, 2020. He had seen ups and downs in the Haryana police for 14 years. He had seen a steady decline in police functioning for the past some time. He was saddened by the events that happened in the past few days. It was almost impossible now to act according to the law and rules, as everyone expected immediate results from the police without knowing their practical constraints, he said.

Many police stations of Panchkula are facing a shortage of staff. For the past several months, police stations are running without experienced police station in-charge. In some cases, inspectors, who are nearing retirement and have exhausted their professional energy, have little experience in the functioning of police stations. A situation has arisen where routine work has come to a standstill and the morale of the employees has fallen, said Nehra.

He said he remained busy with meetings and there was no time to follow the decisions taken at these meetings. The situation is not likely to improve in future also, he said, adding that his resignation should be accepted immediately.

However, DCP Surinder Pal Singh, while feigning ignorance about the resignation, said he was yet to receive the resignation letter.

