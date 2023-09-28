Mystery shrouds death of boy

Mohali, September 27
A 15-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances in Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital. The family members alleged negligence on the part of doctors, but the authorities said the matter is being probed. The victim, Sonu, a class VI student of government school Bhankharpur, was brought to the hospital after he fell unconscious in the morning but was sent home in the afternoon. Later in the evening, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away, said his father, Rajkishore.
