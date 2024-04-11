Mystery shrouds man’s death in Ambala Cantt

Ambala, April 10
The body of a man in his 40s was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Ambala Cantonment here this evening.
The deceased was identified as Mahesh Gupta. The deceased and his family run the famous Ram Bazaar in Ambala Cantonment.
Ambala Cantonment DSP Rajat Gulia said, “The brother of the deceased informed that he had last spoken to Mahesh over phone around 11.45 am. The family started looking for him and spotted his two-wheeler near a house. They went inside the house and found the body there.”
The cop said, “Four persons present in the house have been detained for questioning. There were some injury marks on the body but the exact cause of death will be ascertained during the postmortem to be conducted tomorrow.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...