Mystery shrouds man’s death in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 10

The body of a man in his 40s was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Ambala Cantonment here this evening.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Gupta. The deceased and his family run the famous Ram Bazaar in Ambala Cantonment.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Rajat Gulia said, “The brother of the deceased informed that he had last spoken to Mahesh over phone around 11.45 am. The family started looking for him and spotted his two-wheeler near a house. They went inside the house and found the body there.”

The cop said, “Four persons present in the house have been detained for questioning. There were some injury marks on the body but the exact cause of death will be ascertained during the postmortem to be conducted tomorrow.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala