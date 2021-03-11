Mystery shrouds youth’s death in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 8

A 25-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances at Ahema village of Ambala district on Saturday night. He has been identified as Gurbachan Singh of Yamunanagar. He was a driver and was living as a tenant in Baldev Nagar of Ambala.

The deceased’s father has accused Gurdeep Singh and his friends of murdering Gurbachan Singh. Surjit Singh alleged that the accused lured Gurbachan to a river in Ahema village and forcibly make him consume alcohol.

He alleged, “They also used other intoxicating substances on him and drowned him in the river. There has been an old enmity etween us and Gurdeep, and he had threatened to kill my son earlier."

A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at the Ambala Sadar police station.