NAAC visit: Ensure discipline, Panjab University tells staff, students

Chandigarh, August 1

On the eve of a seven-member panel of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) starts the assessment process, the Panjab University authorities issued an order asking Class D employees to reach the campus by 6 am and ensure cleaning by 8.30 am.

The faculty has been asked to come by 8 am and remain on the campus till the presence of the NAAC team. The orders have been asked to be followed till August 4.

Similarly, students have been asked to remain in their laboratories and classrooms. It has been ordered that computers and other equipment will remain switched on. “The authorities have already stopped granting leave to the faculty,” said a staffer. The previous NAAC grade of the university expired on June 24 last year. Under NAAC grading, institutions are graded for each key aspect under four categories — A, B, C and D, denoting very good, good, satisfactory and unsatisfactory levels, respectively.

3.35/4 score in previous assessment

During the previous NAAC visit in 2015, the university was granted 'A' grade with 3.35 marks out of four. NAAC had recommended consolidation of small cognate departments for effective and efficient teaching, learning and research

