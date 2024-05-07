JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 6

In a first major Lok Sabha poll rally here, BJP president JP Nadda will be addressing a big gathering of people at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27 on May 10. On the same day, party candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary seat Sanjay Tandon will be filing his nomination papers amid a grand show of strength.

BJP leaders said about 20,000 people were expected to assemble at Ramlila Ground for Nadda’s rally. As per arrangements, the BJP will first perform a “havan” at 8:30 am at the party office where all top party leaders, including party city president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Tandon, will be present. It will be performed for good luck in the elections, said a party leader.

Rallies of Modi, CMs of BJP ruled states on cards Nadda’s visit to Chandigarh will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally that is expected to be held around May 16-18.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and several Union ministers are expected to lineup in the city to impress upon voters.

Following this, a yatra will be taken out in the city. The yatra will be carried out on cars, bikes and tractors. Starting from Sector 33, it will pass through Sectors 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 24, 23, 22, 21, 20, 27, 28, and culminate in Sector 17 after filing of nominations at 12:30pm.

A party meeting was held in this regard today at the Sector 33 office. “Office-bearers and workers have been assigned responsibilities in this regard. We are going to be on our toes on May 10 as not only our party boss is visiting, it is also our candidate’s nomination filing day. We will leave no stone unturned to make it a successful event,” said a party leader.

BJP general secretary Hukam Chand and vice president Devinder Singh Babla have been made in charge of Nadda’s rally.

