Nagesh Trophy: Tons by Naresh, Dinesh help Gujarat log easy win

Chandigarh, December 20

Naresh Tumda and Dinesh Rathva completed their respective centuries as Gujarat defeated Telangana by 158 runs during a match of the 6th Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Batting first, Gujarat amassed 313/2 in allotted 20 overs. Tumda contributed 144, while Rathva scored 142 to remain the main scorers for Gujarat. In reply, Telangana was restricted to 154/4 in allotted overs. Nikhil Bathula (87) and Lingamurthy Yadav (29) were the main scorers. Rathva claimed one wicket for the bowling side.

In another match, West Bengal defeated Madhya Pradesh by 171 runs. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted 280/3 with the help of Ajay Sidam (125) and Rampal Uike (114). In reply, West Bengal batters scored just 109. Raju Roy (25) was the sole main scorer for the side. Suvendu Vinod Jogare (2/25) and Ajay Sidam (2/9) shared wickets for the bowling side. This was the second win for Madhya Pradesh in three outings as the side move to the second position in the group ranking. The host team of Chandigarh slipped to third position. The final group ranking will be decided after the Chandigarh-Telangana match, scheduled on the last day of the tournament. On Thursday, Telangana will play against Madhya Pradesh, and Chandigarh will take on Gujarat.

At Kochi leg, Odisha secured a four-wicket victory over Bihar. Bihar were bundled out for 90. Odisha chased the target in 55 balls. In second match, UP defeated Kerala by four wickets.

