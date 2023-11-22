Naggal sports stadium to be renovated

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 21

The sports stadium at Naggal village in Barwala block will be renovated.

Stating this here today, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has directed officials of the Sports Department to prepare a proposal in this regard at the earliest and send it to the government so that it could provide the necessary facilities to players practising at the stadium.

Gupta was here to take stock of the preparations for the 12th Kabaddi (National) Tournament to be held at the Naggal stadium on December 2 and 3. The tournament is being organised by the Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, to encourage the youth of the village to take to sports.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal and Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Dr Richa Rathi were also present.

Gupta enquired about the facilities being provided to the players at the stadium. He said along with encouraging players, the Haryana Government was developing sports infrastructure so that the players could prepare better and give their best in national and international competitions.

He directed officials to arrange high-mast lights in the stadium so that practise could be done till late in the evening. To develop interest of children of the village towards athletics, a track should be built in the stadium, he said.

The Speaker inspected the volleyball court located in the stadium and issued directions to arrange a new net in place of the old one as soon as possible. Apart from this, he visited the basketball court and directed officials to ensure basketball rings and court markings were in place. He directed the District Sports Officer to provide all necessary facilities, including cleanliness, in the stadium within a month and said he would inspect the stadium again on December 21.

After this, the Speaker inspected the park built at Naggal village. Expressing displeasure over the lack of proper sanitation in the park, he directed the civic body officials to ensure cleanliness in the park on a priority basis as well as to install new benches for people to sit. He said park maintenance committees should be formed in the village on the lines of sectors in the city for their regular cleaning and maintenance.

P’kula to have all-weather swimming pool

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said an all-weather swimming pool would be set up in Panchkula and a suitable place was being identified for this.

The pool would be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

There was a great need for an all-weather swimming pool in Panchkula, he said, adding that he would soon hold a meeting with senior officials of the Power Department, Haryana Urban Development Authority and Sports Department in this regard.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula