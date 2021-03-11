Nagla road in Zirakpur gives residents a bumpy ride

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, May 26

Residents of several major housing societies such as Maya Garden City, Escon Arena, La Prisma and Altura located on the Nagla road are facing the daily inconvenience of commuting on a bad stretch of the Nagla road. The single-lane road with oversized craters, broken tiles and uneven surface poses a safety hazard to them day in and day out. The manholes jut out on the one side of the road, damaging vehicles daily.

At great risk are buses of several educational institutions, which ply on this road ferrying children of the vicinity. The stretch from the Singhpura chowk to Manav Mangal School remains risky even though it has been partially widened and repaired. The deplorable condition of the road became a talking point during the Assembly elections when area residents held a protest on January 30 announcing “no road, no vote” this year. Municipal Council president Udayvir Dhillon, son of Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, had said that due to the model code of conduct, the repair and widening work could not be done, but had promised that it would be completed within 15 days after the elections are over.

Chaos on road A 600-metre stretch in front of the housing societies is in bad shape. During the day, there is chaos on the potholed road. —VP Arora, president, Royale City House Owners Welfare Assn ‘Not in my purview’ I will look into the issue and revert as the development works of the civic body in the area are not in my purview. —Girish Verma, Zirakpur Municipal Council Executive Officer Councillorspeak Office-bearers of the civic body do not allow development works here because it falls in my (Opposition) ward. —Dharminder Sharma, Ward No. 18 councillor

The promise remains unfulfilled even today.

“More than 5,000 people reside here in a couple of housing societies. Thousands commute on this road daily, but no official is ready to take up the repair work,” said Chetna Sharma, a resident and city-based college lecturer.

