Nalin Acharya elected president of Chandigarh Press Club

Chandigarh, March 31

Nalin Acharya was elected the president of the Chandigarh Press Club, defeating Barinder Singh Rawat by a margin of 33 votes.

Nalin and Jagat Bhullar panel won five posts, while remaining four posts went to Rawat-Handa-Sharma panel.

A total of 588 votes were polled in the annual elections held today at the club in Sector 27. Ramesh Handa won the post of senior vice-president by defeating Jai Singh Chibber by 38 votes.

Amanpreet Kaur became vice-president (I). She routed Arshdeep Arshi by a margin of nine votes.

The post of vice-president (II) was won by Deepender Thakur by a margin of two votes, by defeating Karnail Singh Rana.

Umesh Sharma defeated Jagtar Singh Bhullar for the post of secretary-general by a margin of 18 votes.

Ajay Jalandhari was elected the secretary. He triumphed over Sushil Jaglan by a margin of 57 votes.

The post of joint secretary (I) went to Amarpreet Singh, who defeated Tarun Bhajni by 10 votes. Ankush Mahajan was elected the joint secretary (II) by defeating Naveen Tyagi by a margin of 36 votes.

The post of treasurer was won by Dushyant Singh Pundir, who got 11 votes more than those garnered by Mukesh Athwal.

