Namaste Chandigarh Complex log win

Chandigarh, January 2
Namaste Chandigarh Complex (NCC) defeated Adventure Cricket Club (ACC) by eight wickets, during a T20 Cricket Championship.
Batting first, ACC lads posted 153/9 in 20 overs. Amit (47), Jagtar (28) and Vivek (23) were the main contributors for the side. Ashish claimed four wickets, while Kamal and Shubham claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. Chetan Sharma also bagged one.
In reply, NCC posted 155/2 with the help of Harvinder Nain (65) and Rahul Kapani (43). Vinay and Harjinder Singh took one wicket each for the bowling side.
