Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Chef Nandita Karan, executive chef at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, was today given the “Best Chef of India (Lady Chef)” award at a function organised by the Ministry of Tourism.

Karan, who specialises in Indian and continental cuisines, got interested in cooking early in her life as her mother was an excellent practitioner of the art. After graduating from the Institute of Hotel Management, Patna, she pursued her passion for cooking by refining her culinary talent with top hospitality brands across the globe.

During her professional journey of 20 years, she was also fortunate to have collaborated with celebrity chefs such as Jamie Oliver, Peter Kuruvita and Sanjeev Kapoor.

Chef Rakesh Sethi, corporate executive chef at Radisson Hotels Group, South Asia, got the Award of “Best Chef of India (4-star, 5-star, 5 star deluxe, heritage classic and heritage grand category)”.

A total of 81 awards were given at the National Tourism Awards 2018-19 function held at the Vigyan Bhavan here on the occasion of World Tourism Day. While Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the awards initially, the remaining recipients got the awards from Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.