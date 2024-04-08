Narender Kumar Banga, Jawahar Bhandari win Table Tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Narender Kumar Banga and Jawahar Bhandari won titles of their respective age groups during the 7th Chandigarh State Masters’ Table Tennis Championship held at Sector 50 Sports Complex. In the men’s 65+ group, Bhandari defeated Subhash Chandra Sharma. In semifinals, Bhandari defeated Vir Singh Thakur and Sharma ousted Manohar Singh Bisht.

Banga won the men’s singles 60+ final by recording a comeback win over Sunil Manchanda. CM Sharma won the men’s 70+ years final by defeating Anil Kumar Gupta.

Rajiv Bobby Mehta defeated Umesh Nagpal in the men’s 60+ final. In the men’s 40+ final, MA Khan defeated Vishal Prakash. In semis, Khan defeated Bhupinder Singh and Prakash defeated Sandeep Sachan.

Shelly Dhavan won the women’s 40+ final by defeating Gurwinder Kaur. In the men’s doubles 65+ event, Subhash and Jawahar defeated P Chakravarti and Arun Moudgil.

Rian moves into tennis main draw

Top seed Rian Sharma defeated 14th seed Abhinav Sangra 6-1 6-1 to march into the boy’s U-18 main draw, during the second day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. Second seed Ashwajit Senjam moved ahead by defeating Ekamjeet Cheema. Third seed Swastik Sharma easily posted a 6-3 6-1 win over Prabhsifat Singh, while Tanussh Ghildyal stunned fourth seed Ojas Mehlawat.

