Naresh Kumar to take on Supinder Kaur for PUTA president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Naresh Kumar from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Supinder Kaur from the Department of Laws will contest for the post of president in the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections scheduled for November 17. There are 37 candidates in the fray for 19 posts in the association.

Suman Sumi (AC Joshi Library) and Vandana Arora (laws) will contest for the post of vice-president while Amarjit Singh Naura (biochemistry) and Neeraj Kumar Singh (AC Joshi Library) are pitted against each other for the post of secretary.

Avneet Saini and Sarvnarinder Kaur, both from biophysics department, will contest for the post of joint secretary, whereas Vijayta Chadha (nuclear medicine) and Vishal Sharma (forensic sciences) vie for the post of treasurer.

Ali Abbas (Urdu), Gautam Bahl (Library-USOL), Khushpreet Singh Brar (library science), Monica Munjial, Mritunjay Kumar (AC Joshi Library), Nitin Arora (economics), Neelam Paul (music) and Rani Mehta (sociology) will contest for four seats in Group I. Balram Sooden (computer centre), Deepak Salunke (chemistry), Mamta Gupta (computer unit), Madhuri Rishi (environmental studies), Santosh Upadhyay (botany), Subash Sahoo (chemistry), Surinder Pal Singh (mathematics) and Yogesh Rawal (zoology) will contest for four seats in Group II.

Amritpal Kaur (IETVE), Anupam Bahri (UILS), Ashwani Kumar (UIPS), Gurmeet Singh (physical education), Neeraj Aggarwal (UIHTM), Prasanta Nanda (UIET), Preeti Aggarwal (UIET) and Suruchi Aditya (dental) will contest for four seats in Group III. Keshav Malhotra (evening studies) and Suman Makkar (evening studies) will contest one seat in Group IV and for one seat in Group V, Sheena Pall (USOL) is the only contender.

The voting will be held from 8.30 am to 2 pm. The result will be announced during an annual general meeting at 4 pm.

