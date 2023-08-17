Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

The Independence Day was celebrated with great fervour and gaiety in the district. Haryana Assembly Speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta hoisted the national flag and took salute of the march past at the Parade Ground in Sector 5. Earlier, the Speaker paid homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Sector 12, Panchkula.

Gupta felicitated freedom fighters and their families present at the function and sought their blessings. He said the younger generation should take inspiration from them. He said the debt of the sacrifice of the martyrs could not be repaid, but by taking care of their families, they could definitely show respect to them

He said the compensation amount of defence personnel martyred during the war had been increased to Rs 50 lakh. The same had also been increased to Rs 50 lakh in case of martyrdom during an insurgency related incident.

He honoured several students, sportspersons, social workers and employees for their commendable work in different areas of the district.

Meet on Janta Darbar

Meanwhile, Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sachin Gupta chaired a meeting of officers on Wednesday to review complaints raised by residents during the Janta Darbar organsied by MLA Gupta.

He asked all XENs to take note of the public problems related to their wards and resolve them at the earliest. The commissioner also reviewed action being taken against encroachments on municipal and government land and directed the officers to ensure no encroachment takes place on MC land.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula