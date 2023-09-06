Nation making rapid progress in public healthcare: Experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The Public Health Association for Students Edification (PHASE), an association formed by the MD, MPH and BPH students of The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public, PGIMER, Chandigarh, concluded its first national student’s conference (PHASECON 2023).

We are best despite our resource constraints and huge patient load… PMJAY scheme is helping poor get quality medical care. Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER

Over 200 delegates from all over India participated. The theme of the conference was “Implementation of Public Health Management Cadre — Prospects and Challenges”. Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, in his inaugural address, inspired the delegates to follow the path of commitment and passion. He said public health was important constituent of the internal security of the country. Comparing the Indian health system with that of developed countries, he said, “We are the best despite all our resource constraints and huge patient load.” He appreciated that PMJAY scheme was helping the poor in getting medical care to a large extent.

Dr Arun K Aggarwal, professor, head and chief patron, said PHASECON 2023 was a step towards imparting leadership, management and team building skills to students and was a strategic activity to fulfill the vision of the department.

Dr Atul Kotwal informed that that country was making fast progress towards achieving comprehensive primary healthcare for all.