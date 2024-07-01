national athletics meet: Odisha’s Animesh rewrites record books in 200m race

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 30

Odisha’s Animesh Kujur claimed 200m gold medal with a meet record on the concluding day of the 63rd National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships that concluded at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here today. He clocked 20.65 seconds to better Amlan Borgohain’s meet record of 20.71 seconds set in 2023.

Maharashtra’s Tejas Shirse continued his domination in the men’s 110m hurdles. On his way to the gold medal, he clocked 13.54 seconds to erase the previous mark of 13.65 set in 2019 by Siddhanth Thingalaya.

Of six attempts at the jumping pit, Abdulla Aboobacker of Kerala had only one valid jump of 17m, which fetched him gold medal. “I was lucky to have one good jump,” said the international jumper.

In the women’s 200m, Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 23.89 seconds, Madhumita Deb (Madhya Pradesh) 23.93 seconds and Nancy (Haryana) 23.95 seconds won medals. In the 800m category, Chanda (Delhi) 2:01.53 seconds, Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 2:04.73 seconds and Lavana (Tamil Nadu) 2:05.60 seconds bagged medals.

Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) clicked 33:42.54 seconds to claim the 10 km event while Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 34:05.69 seconds and Ankita (Haryana) 36:34.97 seconds also shine.

In the 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) won the top position by clocking 13.06 seconds. Pragyan Prasant Sahu (Odisha) with 13.15 seconds and Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) with 13.21 seconds claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

In the 400m hurdles, Olimba Steffi of Tamil Nadu (59.43 seconds), Ramandeep Kaur of Punjab (59.81 seconds) and Deepshita R Gowda of Karnataka (59.84 seconds) won medals.

Khyati Mathur (Uttar Pradesh) jumped 1.86m to win the high jump gold medal. Pooja (Haryana) 1.79m and Manshi (Uttar Pradesh) 1.76m also grabbed medals.

Results

Heptathlon Agasara Nandini (Telangana) 5,806 points, Pooja (Haryana) 5,176 points, Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 4,889 points

200m race (men) Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.65 seconds, Nalubothu Srinivas (Andhra Pradesh) 20.95 seconds, Ragul Kumar G (Maharashtra) 21.15 seconds

110m hurdles Tejas Shirse (Maharashtra) 13.54 seconds, Manav R (Tamil Nadu) 13.85 seconds, Madhvendra Shekhwat (Rajasthan) 13.85 seconds

400m hurdles Nikhil Bhardwaj (Punjab) 50.41 seconds, Murad Sirman (Gujarat) 50.60 seconds, Dhaval Utekar (Gujarat) 50.87 seconds

Javelin throw Sahil Silwal (Haryana) 81.81m, Vikrant Malik (Odisha) 81.74m, Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha) 80.84m

Triple jump Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 17m, Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) 16.98m, Gailey Venister (Tamil Nadu) 16.40m

800m race Shyam Milan Bind (Madhya Pradesh) 1:47.24 seconds, Rijoy J (Kerala) 1:48.58 seconds, Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) 1:50.01 seconds

