 National athletics meet starts in Panchkula today : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • National athletics meet starts in Panchkula today

National athletics meet starts in Panchkula today

National athletics meet starts in Panchkula today

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, June 26

As many as 752 athletes, including 298 women, will compete in the four-day 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships to be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, from tomorrow. The event, which will also witness participation by international athletes, will be the last qualifying platform for the Indian athletes for the Paris Olympics.

The event will see participation by India’s top athletes as the window for the coming Summer Games ends on June 30. Except for Neeraj Chopra, who has been exempted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the meet has been marked as a compulsory event for the Indian athletes.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who reported to have pulled out of the meet at the eleventh hour due to an ankle injury, is most likely to feature in the event, depending upon his recovery.

Other top athletes — Tejaswin Shankar, Jesse Sandesh, Sarvesh Kushare, Eldhose Paul, Hima Das and Amlan Borgohain — will be eyeing a berth for the Paris Olympics. Kishore Jena, Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary, who have already breached the Olympic entry standard, will also take part in the meet.

Last chance for Jyothi

The Asian Games 2023 silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji, who missed the qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics by 0.01s on two occasions, will have a final chance to breach the entry standard of 12.77s in the women’s 100m hurdle. Last year, she set the national record at the World University Games by clocking 12.78s. “This is definitely my last chance for Paris Olympics, but not for the future. I am very positive of achieving the timing in Panchkula,” said Jyothi.

“Athletes from Sri Lanka and Maldives will also compete in Panchkula,” confirmed Adille Sumariwalla, AFI president. “The Panchkula national meet will see the cream of Indian athletics in action either to achieve automatic qualification criteria set by the World Athletics to compete at the Paris Olympics or to improve their global ranking points,” he added.

Jeswin will bounce back: AFI

When asked about a decline in the performance of Jeswin Aldrin, the AFI president backed the long jumper. “I am sure he will bounce back to repeat his past performance,” Sumariwalla added. “He (Jeswin) is young and should be able to give good results in future. The AFI is also reworking the domestic calendar from 2025. “We plan to conduct Continental Tour on the Indian soil to give more exposure to the Indian athletes. We will also have more competitions at the state level to broaden the base in the next calendar year,” said Sumariwalla, claiming that the AFI follows no-needle policy and has zero tolerance towards use of performance banned substances. He also spoke on the advantages of decentralisation of national camps post Paris Olympics. “Right now there are around 150 athletes in the camp. However, when the athletes practise at regional centres, including the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), we expect more than 700 athletes in the regional centres across the country.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

7
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

8
Diaspora

Indian-American couple sentenced to prison for forcing relative to work at gas station

9
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

10
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Om re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...

PM praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

PM Narendra Modi praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon