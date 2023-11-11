National Ayurveda Day: ‘Over 8,000 wellness centres established across country’

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 10

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Ayurveda is like a boon in this era of nuclear power, pesticides, and a toxic environment. He was speaking during the two-day programme of eighth Ayurveda Day celebrations in Panchkula.

He said the Ministry of Ayush has established more than 8,000 wellness centres across the country. He said the Ayush Grid Project was launched to strengthen the service delivery of the Ayush sector.

Sonowal was joined by Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta. He said the message of Ayurveda Day’s global campaign ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ and the global theme of G-20 meeting ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ have left an indelible impression on people.

Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said institutions including IIT, AIIMS and CSIR had joined hands with Ayush to understand the molecular properties of Ayurvedic medicines. “With the help of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), we are carrying out mapping of medicinal plants across the country. He said Ayurveda is not limited to human health only but other streams, including vrikshayurveda, animal Ayurveda, are also related to it.

Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana G Anupama, president, All India Ayurveda Mahasammelan, Padma Bhushan awardee Vaidya Triguna, Ayurveda Advisor of Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Manoj Nesri also addressed the programme.

The officials also gave away the National Dhanvantari ayurveda awards for distinguished service in the field of ayurveda.

