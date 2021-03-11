National conference kicks off at PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

A two-day national conference on the theme, “Co-building a new eco-social world: Leaving no one behind in Indian Perspective”, commenced at Panjab University today. The inaugural ceremony of the conference saw dignitaries sharing their thoughts on the relevance of professional social work, especially in the pandemic times. The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony was former MP Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor-General of India.

Jain, in his address, weaved a connect between the ancient Indian culture which was based on the foundation of selfless service and the practice of professional social work.

Dr Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, shared the conference had 222 registrations from across the country and even from the Netherlands and Canada. TNS