National Crafts Mela: Day 1 sees Nagaland culture on display

Chandigarh, December 1
In a dazzling display of cultural vibrancy, the 13th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela began at Kalagram here today while commemorating Nagaland Foundation Day. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest at the event.
Veswuzo Phesao and his group from Dimapur, Nagaland, mesmerised the audience with traditional ‘Tati’ singing. The troupe made a soulful rendition of a Hindi song, “Jane wallon zara”.
The Nagaland-themed entrance to the fair transported visitors to the enchanting land of wonders. The main stage, adorned with ethnic craftsmanship, further immersed attendees in the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland. The festivities highlighted the unique identity of Nagaland, celebrating its rich history and traditions.
A noteworthy aspect of the celebration were various instruments native to Nagaland showcased at the fair. The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds to appreciate and immerse themselves in the captivating essence of Nagaland.
