National c'ships: Row over selection of local teams

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 10

Selection of teams by the Chandigarh Roller Skating Association (CRSA) for the upcoming national championships has been challenged by some parents.

The parents alleged that association members selected ineligible skaters in the Chandigarh team ignoring the genuine ones.

CRSA members denied the allegations and said the skaters had been selected following all norms.

In the first incident, a parent alleged that skaters from other states had been selected in the women’s team.

“The association has selected two skaters in the women’s category. We have given a complaint to the association members. One of the selected skaters didn’t appear in trials, while other is not a resident of Chandigarh. Office-bearers are not listening to our grievances,” said Jaspreet Kaur, a parent.

“One of the skaters is an international player and had also captained the national squad. She was exempted to appear in an entrance test in Pune. She is not only an exceptional player of Chandigarh, but in the entire country. Another skater is registered with us since 10 years. Her parents were not able to buy a home in Chandigarh. So, they are living in Panchkula,” said a CRSA member.

Another parent Gurpeet Kaur, whose child has been shunted out from the Chandigarh boys’ junior quads team, has also raised objections against the CRSA.

“As many as eight children signed a letter as they wanted my child in the Chandigarh team. He has been playing with senior age group players and was a strong contender for the Chandigarh team. However, CRSA members bluntly ignored him without giving any satisfactory answer and his latest achievements,” said Gurpreet.

“My son has played over seven national championships and won several gold medals in state championships. However, CRSA people ignored my son’s achievement. Instead, they have selected a skater whose parent is close to them. I am ready to throw an open challenge to the selected skaters in the Chandigarh squad to perform better than my son. I will also challenge this selection in the court,” said Lakhwinder Singh, another parent.