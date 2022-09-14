National Games: Chandigarh Olympic Association seeks Rs 46 lakh for sending local contingent

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 13

The Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA), which not only conducted any state games for the past 15 years but also failed to submit utilisation certificate against taking grant for sending teams to the 2015 National Games, has now asked for a grant of over Rs 46 lakh from the UT Sports Department to send the local contingent to the National Games to be held in Gujarat.

With just 14 days left for the start of the National Games, the COA has submitted a demand to issue over Rs 46 lakh grant for purchasing kits, booking train tickets and covering other expenses of the local contingent.

It’s worth mentioning that the Sports Department has already raised objection against the COA for not providing utilisation certificate against a grant of Rs 3 lakh (approximately) for the same reason. At that time, the COA had asked for approving a budget of almost Rs 40 lakh, but the department only approved a partial amount.

“We have submitted the budget to the Sports Department. We have to wait for their final approval. Whatever amount the department approves, the COA will take it and the rest will be arranged by the association,” said NS Thakur, general secretary, COA.

The Chandigarh’s contingent is expected to include over 170 sportspersons and officials. The team is expected to leave for Gujarat on September 26. The National Games are starting from September 27.

“We had a meeting with COA officials. We have raised objections as they had failed to provide us the utilisation certificate against taking grant in 2015. A government association cannot release amount to a body, which is not committed for the promotion of sports. However, we have forwarded the matter to the higher authorities and they will take a final call,” said a senior functionary of the department.

The COA’s budget

As per the Chandigarh Olympic Association’s (COA) budget, it has asked the Sports Department to approve Rs 6,42,600 for travel expenses of players; Rs 1,96,560 for travel expense of officials; Rs 8,36,600 for sports kits; Rs 2,22,000 for TA/DA to travel to different destinations in Gujarat; Rs 15,07,000 for daily allowance of players and officials; Rs 6,42,600 and Rs 1,96,560 for players and officials, respectively, for returning to the city; Rs 2,22,200 TA/DA while retuning; and Rs 2,00,000 for miscellaneous expenses. The total budget comes to Rs 46,65,920.