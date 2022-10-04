National Games: Karandeep Kochhar to captain city golf team, Saini to lead Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) organised a send-off meet for golfers selected by the Chandigarh and Punjab Golf Associations (PGA) to participate in the ongoing National Games being held in Gujarat. The sport has been included in this year’s edition of the games after a gap of 21 years.

The city team comprises of two professionals - Karandeep Kochhar and Lakhmehar Pardesi - and two amateurs golfers - Anant Singh Ahlawat and Hazel Chauhan. The Punjab team will be represented by two professionals - Ashbeer Saini and Amandeep Dral - and two amateur golfers Yuvraj Singh and Mannatpreet Kaur Brar.

Kochhar will captain the Chandigarh team and Saini will lead the Punjab team. Both men and women golfers will play at Kensville Golf Resort, Ahmadabad, from October 5 to 9.

Col HS Baidwan has been appointed as the manager of both teams. SK Sharma, former DGP of Punjab and president of the CGA, and Yashvir Mahajan, president of the PGA, presented kits to the players during the send-off meet at the CGA range.

12-member city yoga team

A 12-member yoga team of the city has been selected to participate in the ongoing National Games in Gujarat. The squad includes Abhay, Dev, Vinay, Prabhakar, Ishwar, Mallika, Lakshmi, Jyoti, Promila and Alisha. Roshan Lal has been appointed as the general manager and Meenakshi Thakur will coach the team.

