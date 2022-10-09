National Games: Mohali swimmer Chahat Arora sets new record

Mohali, October 8
Mohali swimmer Chahat Arora claimed 100m breaststroke gold medal by clocking 1 minute and 14:42 seconds — a new National Games record — during the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.
Chahat defeated Maharashtra swimmers Jyoti Patil (1:16.42s) and Aarti Patil (1:18.03s) to set the new national record. She shattered Sanji Shetty’s record of 1:17.35s made during the 1997 National Games.
Result of hard work
It’s a result of hard work. I have been exclusively working on enhancing this stroke and this win is a good sign. My next target is to represent the nation in the Asian Games and win a medal. I am following a tight practice schedule under professional guidance. Chahat Arora
Not only in 100m breaststroke, Chahat also made it to the record books by covering 50m breaststroke in a record timing of 33.31s. She also won silver in the 200m breaststroke event with a timing of 2:43.39s. “It’s a result of hard work. I have been exclusively working on enhancing this stroke and this win is a good sign. My next target is to represent the nation in the Asian Games and win a medal. I am following a tight practice schedule under professional guidance,” said Chahat.
Earlier this year, she broke the women’s 100m breaststroke national record twice — first in heats and then in the final — during the 75th Senior National Swimming Championship, Guwahati. She broke the earlier national record of 1: 14.87s set by Saloni Dalal in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 by clocking 1:13.61s in the final of that championship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna
Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...