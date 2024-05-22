National Green Tribunal directs civic body to regularly monitor N-Choe for sewage flow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the MC to regularly monitor the stretch of the N-Choe in Chandigarh to ensure that no sewage flows into it.

During resumed hearing, the NGT stated that as far as the Punjab stretch of the N-Choe was concerned and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) or concerned municipalities not party in this case, it had no opportunity to consider their stand. “Hence, we direct the PPCB and MCs/local bodies concerned through which the choe flows, especially Mohali MC, to consider the violations which have been found by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its report dated March 19. It should also consider the recommendations made therein and take appropriate remedial action within three months,” stated the green tribunal.

The NGT stated that the CPCB in its report dated March 19 had found some violations with respect to Chandigarh area as heaps of construction and demolition waste was found near the bank of a drain at the Sector 36 Hibiscus Garden.

Regarding the Punjab stretch of the N-Choe, the CPCB found that domestic untreated sewage was being discharged into the drain from different locations and also mentioned the details of such sewage discharge points.

In its report, the CPCB stated that a team had carried out survey and monitoring of the choe and found that the drain was found dry at the originating point (Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3). The team observed fresh water leakage and meagre flow of water at the Sector 36 Hibiscus Garden near the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The CPCB recommended that the MC should ensure that all leakages/overflow of fresh water into the choe must be plugged.

The Mohali MC and Drainage Department shall carry out a survey and monitor the choe drain to identify the discharge points of untreated waste water and submit a time-bound action plan to the PPCB to plug all sources of untreated sewage. The PPCB shall issue directions to the operator of the STP located at Chilla village, Sector 83, Mohali, to ensure compliance within the prescribed norms and also issue directions to the Mohali MC and Municipal Council, Rajpura, to take corrective measures in a time-bound manner to check disposal of untreated waste water and solid waste into the choe.

In an objection filed with the NGT, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) took the stand that presently there was no untreated or treated sewage being discharged into the choe within Chandigarh. It also took the stand regarding installation of a net at all culvert points wherever the drain is flowing below a road and further modifications by the Engineering Department as directed by the CPCC. The specific stand of the CPCC is that faecal coliform content is not attributable to any human factor because there is no discharge of sewage into the choe within the limits of Chandigarh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT