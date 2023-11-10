National legal services day: Justice Bahri launches portal for grant of relief to victims of crime

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 9

Justice Ritu Bahri, acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, today launched an online portal for grant of relief under the victim compensation scheme of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA). Justice Bahri also launched Instructions Manual-2023 prepared by HALSA.

The authority had a organised a programme to commemorate National Legal Services Day.

Officials said the portal was developed for online filing of applications for compensation throughout Haryana. “Otherwise, the applications are received offline under the scheme, which envisages grant of compensation to the eligible victims of crime, including rape, loss of life, injury causing disability or loss of limb or severe mental agony caused to women and child victims, human trafficking, kidnapping, molestation and others.”

They said the purpose of launching the portal was to make the application process more accessible, efficient and transparent while also facilitating data management and reducing administrative costs.

The Instructions Manual-2023 has been prepared for the district legal services authorities of Haryana to have a clear understanding of the organisation’s processes, procedures and expectations. The manual includes all instructions issued by the National Legal Services Authority and HALSA to the district bodies for their proper and smooth functioning.

HALSA announced 36 awards under different categories for best DLSAs, panel advocates and mediators at state and zonal level in a commendation ceremony held at the programme. The DLSAs of Hisar and Kaithal were announced as the best in Haryana under categories of court-based services and outreach activities, respectively.

