National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested with 18.6 gm heroin

Chandigarh, July 27
Two drug peddlers, including a national-level kabaddi player, have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly possessing 18.6 gm of heroin.
A police team led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, Station House Officer (SHO), Mani Majra police station, nabbed the two suspects. They were identified as Dilshad Ali (27), alias Banti, and Ketan Singh (22), both residents of separate localities in Mani Majra.
The police said Dilshad was nabbed from near the BSNL chowk in Mani Majra. On a search, the police seized 10 gm of heroin from his possession. He works as a delivery boy with a popular online food delivery platform.
The other suspect, Ketan was arrested from near Sports Complex, Mani Majra, while possessing 8.6 gm of heroin. The police said Ketan was a national-level kabbadi player. Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.
