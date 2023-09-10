National Lok Adalat: 2,765 cases cleared in Ropar

Ropar, September 9
A total of 5,327 cases were taken up and 2,765 of these disposed of at National Lok Adalat held under supervision of District Judge Ramesh Kumari here today.
Awards of Rs 17.87 crore were passed in the cases.
Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-DLSA secretary Himanshi Galhotra said all types of pre-litigation and pending cases, including cheque bounce, recovery, electricity, water and other bill payments and matrimonial disputes, were taken up at Ropar and subdivisions Sri Anandpur Sahib and Nangal where eight Benches of judicial courts, 10 revenue Benches and a consumer Bench were constituted.
