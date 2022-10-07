National Lok Adalat in Mohali on Nov 12

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 6

The District Legal Services Authority will organise a National Lok Adalat here on November 12. All civil cases and criminal compoundable cases will be taken up in the Lok Adalat. Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, stated this after holding a quarterly meeting with judicial, civil and police officials here today.

The meeting was attended by Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, Avtar Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Harpreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Baljinder Singh, Secretary, DLSA, Amandeep Singh Brar, SP (D), Sukhdev Singh, Deputy District Attorney, Snehpreet Singh, president, Bar Association, and SK Sinha, Member, DLSA.

#Mohali