National Lok Adalat in Mohali on Nov 12

Mohali, October 6
The District Legal Services Authority will organise a National Lok Adalat here on November 12. All civil cases and criminal compoundable cases will be taken up in the Lok Adalat. Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, stated this after holding a quarterly meeting with judicial, civil and police officials here today.
The meeting was attended by Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, Avtar Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Harpreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Baljinder Singh, Secretary, DLSA, Amandeep Singh Brar, SP (D), Sukhdev Singh, Deputy District Attorney, Snehpreet Singh, president, Bar Association, and SK Sinha, Member, DLSA.
