National Lok Adalat in September

Mohali, June 14

As per the schedule of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, the third National Lok Adalat of the year will be held on September 14. Criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, motor accident cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances, revenue and other civil cases would be taken up by the judicial body.

Surabhi Prashar, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, after holding a meeting with the representatives of the Departments of revenue, communication, banks, water supply and MC said they were asked to identify the cases which may be settled in the National Lok Adalat. They were impressed upon to file pre-litigation cases settlement at an early stage.

In the National Lok Adalat, pre-litigation cases can be taken up without filing a regular case and affixing court fee. Court fee stands refunded in the pending cases, in which settlement between the parties is arrived at in the Lok Adalat.

