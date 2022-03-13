National Lok Adalat settles 1.79 lakh cases in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

As many as 1.79 lakh cases were settled by 447 Benches during the National Lok Adalat held in the district today. It was held under the leadership of Justice Ajay Tewari, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

Arun Gupta, District and Sessions Judge-cum Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, said various pending matters relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, cheque-bounce cases, labour matters, criminal compoundable cases and cancellation/untraced reports of various FIRs were taken up during the Lok Adalat. Apart from this, various awards were passed with the consent of the parties. As per the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the court fee was ordered to be refunded.

The National Lok Adalat was held through physical as well as virtual mode.