National Lok Adalat to be held in city tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

A National Lok Adalat will be organised at the District Courts; Industrial Tribunal and Labour Court; and Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) here on March 12.

All types of civil and criminal compoundable cases will be taken up for amicable settlement in the National Lok Adalat.

To achieve maximum disposal of cases, 15 Benches, headed by serving judicial officers, will be constituted to dispose of different types of cases in the District Courts, Chandigarh.

A total of 1,717 cases will be taken up in the National Lok Adalat at various forums. As many as 22,900 pre-litigation cases would also be taken up. Help desks to help public are being established at each floor of the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, by the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, which are manned by staff of the State and District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh. —