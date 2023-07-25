National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 9

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) provided legal aid to 236 litigants for the quarter ending June 2023. This was stated by the District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, here today. He said 206 cases were referred to the mediation centre.

Chairing the review meeting of the DLSA, the District and Session Judge, Harpal Singh, said sensitisation programmes were organised for investigating officers in the last quarter for the compliance of directions of the Supreme Court regarding legal aid to persons at pre- arrest, arrest and remand stage.

Sensitisation programme was also organised for Special Juvenile Police Officer.

The upcoming National Lok Adalat would be held on September 9 in which all civil and criminal compoundable cases would be taken up. To provide opportunity to litigants interact with each other, pre-Lok Adalats were being organised every day.

