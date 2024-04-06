National Model UN Conference inaugurated at PU

Chandigarh, April 5
The first National Model United Nations (MUN) Conference — DOL MUN’24 — of Panjab University’s Department of Laws was inaugurated with great fervor and enthusiasm. The conference commenced a day ago, marking a significant milestone in the academic and intellectual pursuits of the university.
The event started with unveiling of conference banner by Department chairperson Prof Devinder Singh and faculty coordinator Prof Supinder Kaur. The conference features three dynamic committees and compelling agendas.
The committees’ agendas reflect the diverse and complex challenges facing the international community today, from security and disarmament to human rights and political freedoms.
Participants will have the opportunity to delve into these topics, debate various perspectives, and collaborate towards meaningful resolutions. At valedictory ceremony on April 6, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar of Panjab and Haryana High Court will be the chief guest.
