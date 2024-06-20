National panel for men need of hour: Bikers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Demanding the formation of a National Commission for Men, on the same lines as a women’s commission, two bikers, Dr Amjad Khan Nadeem and Sandeep Panwaria, reached the city after covering thousands of kilometres.

The duo covered Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Chennai, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari, Thrissur, Goa, Kolhapur, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner before reaching the city. The riders would now move towards Jammu and pass through Kargil, Sarchu, Manali, Shimla, Dehradun, and Haridwar before reaching Delhi on June 26, where they would register their names in the Guinness Book of Records. The duo has demanded the formation of a national commission for men.

“We will be covering a total of 15,000 km on bikes to spread awareness about problems faced by men in the country. It is a compulsion. A national commission for men is the need of the hour, especially to give a proper hearing to the victims. There’s a Women’s Commission in India, an Environment Commission, and a Birds Commission. There are all kinds of commissions; however, there is neither a law nor a commission for men. In India, a male commits suicide every 4.4 minutes, and this average is two-and-a-half times more than women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data,” said Khan, who has conducted more than 1,000 road safety awareness bike rides.

