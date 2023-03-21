National Ranking Tennis Championship: Top seed Sarthak Suden logs comeback win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Top seed Sarthak Suden of Delhi returned from a set down to overpower a tough challenge by Harshit in a men’s singles main draw match during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship.

Sarthak trailed in the first set before finally facing a 4-6 defeat. However, he improved his game and bounced in style. He logged 6-4 6-2 win to march further in the pre-quarterfinals of the championship.

Second seed and local contender Neeraj Yashpaul recorded victory after a tough battle against Haryana’s Anuj Malik. Neeraj easily won the first set 6-2, but Malik responded well in the next set by logging a 4-6 win. In the final set, Neeraj proved his mettle by recording a 6-3 win.

Yash Baghel of Uttar Pradesh defeated Maharashtra’s Gautam Kale in straight sets 6-2 6-1 and Ramanan Mukil of Tamil Nadu easily surpassed Delhi’s Ricky Chaudhary 6-1 6-4. Seventh seed Ajay Kundu of Haryana defeated Digvijay Mehta of Himachal Pradesh 6-1 6-4 and Maharashtra’s Atharva Sharma ousted Punjab’s Sehajpreet Singh Bajwa 6-1 6-0.

Haryana’s Sushant Dabas also marched into the next round by recording a 6-3 6-3 win over Gajendra Singh, whereas Punjab’s Sarthak Gulati outplayed Delhi’s Sourav Kumar Yadav 6-0 6-3. Haryana’s Amit easily defeated Tanik Gupta of Madhya Pradesh 6-4 6-4 and Gujarat’s Yugantar Vyas recorded a comeback 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Rajasthan’s Yuvraj Soni. Third seed Abhishek Gaur of Haryana moved ahead by defeating Rakshit Dhankar 6-1 6-4 and eighth seed Kartik Saxena of Delhi outplayed Yashasvi Balhara 6-1 6-0.

The pre-quarterfinals of men’s singles and doubles categories will be played on Tuesday.