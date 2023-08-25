A two-day national seminar-cum-workshop on “Educational Research: Emerging Methodologies and Trends”, sponsored by RUSA, was organised by CALEM and the Department of Education. Prof Satvinderpal, CALEM coordinator, and Chairperson, Deparment of Education, Prof Monica Munjial, CALEM co-coordinator, and Prof Kuldeep Kaur, programme coordinator, attended the event. Prof Krishna Kumar, ex-Director, NCERT, delivered the key note address.

Seven-day workshop

The Department of Sanskrit began a seven-day workshop titled "Vaidik Agnihotra: Vidhi Tatha Mahattva". The participants will be taught about the philosophy, concept and performance of Agnihotra, as stated in the Vedic literature. Faculty members, office staff, research scholars and students of the department participated on the first day.

Exchange programme

A delegation from Yokohama National University (YNU), Japan, led by Dr Iijima Kazutoshi, associate professor, Faculty of Engineering, and four students visited Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Panjab University. The visit was sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan. The project is being coordinated by Prof Anupama Sharma, dean, alumni relations, Panjab University.